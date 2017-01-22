KARE
Police: Fake money turning up in Fargo, Duluth

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:57 PM. CST January 22, 2017

DULUTH, Minn. - Police in Grand Forks, North Dakota and Duluth, Minnesota are both seeing an uptick in reports of fake currency.

Officers have recovered several counterfeit $100 bills in recent weeks. The bills are marked "For Motion Picture Use Only."

"We would like to remind merchants to be vigilant when taking in cash and encourage them to closely examine all currency, especially $100 bills," Grand Forks Police Lt. Brett A. Johnson said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the fake money is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Dept. or Duluth Police.

