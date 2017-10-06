Police ID man fatally shot by officers

The St. Paul Police Department confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting in the 400 block of Earl Street Thursday evening.

ST. PAUL - A man fatally shot Thursday evening in St. Paul after officers responded to a report of shots fired inside a home has been identified.

The Ramsey County Medical examiner says that man is 28-year-old Phumee Lee.

A St. Paul Police spokesman confirms that the officer-involved shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. on the 400 block of Earl Street. Police say Lee was armed and had fired shots at a woman inside the home where 5 children were reportedly present.

The woman fled the home and met responding officers, who soon located the suspect. The subsequent encounter led to Lee being shot and killed by officers. Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure for most police departments in the state.

