Suspect in deadly shooting arrested following standoff on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metro police said an armed man surrendered after a three-hour standoff on a two-story bus that closed the Vegas Strip on Saturday.

Police say the man shot and killed one person and wounded another.

Police evacuated the nearby Cosmopolitan hotel and casino floor shortly before 11 a.m. local time Saturday as a result of the incident. They blocked off pedestrian walkways and several blocks of traffic on the Strip.

Despite some reports, there was no confirmed second suspect and it was not an active shooter situation, police added.

"The shooting incident happened on the bus," said Larry Hadfield, a spokesman with Las Vegas Metro police. "We had one single shooting incident with two victims. Both were transported to the trauma center and one is deceased."

Hadfield said the shooter was armed with a handgun and was the only person on the bus before he surrendered.

"This is a single incident and is not deemed to be terrorism related," Hadfield said.



Guests at the hotel were instructed to shelter in their rooms. Police blocked off South Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.



Earlier Saturday, three people wearing dress clothing and animal masks robbed a jewelry store inside the Bellagio hotel-casino complex, which is next door, police said. Police said the two incidents are not connected.

