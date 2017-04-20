Police investigate man's violent death in Columbia Heights

Police lights. (Photo: Thinkstock, artolympic)

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. - The circumstances behind a man's violent death overnight are being investigated by the Columbia Heights Police Department.

Authorities say their officers were dispatched to an apartment around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of 41st Avenue Northeast, on a disturbance call.

When they arrived, they found a man's body, "who had succumbed to a violent death," according to the department.

Police say occupants of the apartment fled before officers arrived but several, who were waiting outside, were interviewed by authorities.

The man has been identified as a 31-year-old from St. Louis Park. His name is not being released at this time.

One suspect is being sought by police, who they say was a new acquaintance of the deceased.

Police do not know his name but say he is described as a black man, 5-foot-10 with a "chubby" build, approximately 220 pounds. They say he has a shaved head and slight beard and goes by the nickname "Ox."

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call the Columbia Heights Police Department or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at (763) 427-1212.

