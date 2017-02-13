Police investigate racist graffiti in Oakdale

Police say they are investigating an incident in which racist graffiti was tagged on a garage door and car in Oakdale. (Photo: TL Xiong/Facebook)

OAKDALE, Minn. - Police say they are investigating an incident in which racist graffiti was tagged on a garage door and car in Oakdale.

It's believed the vandalism occurred early Sunday morning. Police received two other reports of vandalism in the area over the weekend.

"I'll catch you.. my neighbors or the community will.. my parents and siblings are the most kindest hearted people anyone who knows us can vouch for that," TL Xiong said in a Facebook post featuring photos of the vandalism. The post has more than 1,200 shares.

“The recent spike in bias-motivated incidents nationwide must be repudiated by all public officials and religious leaders,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein. “Americans of all faiths and backgrounds should push back against rising bigotry and growing societal divisions.”

Police say there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Oakdale Police Department.

(© 2017 KARE)