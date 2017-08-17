Police investigating 'suspicious incident' at Apple Valley elementary

Apple Valley Police cruiser (Photo: KARE 11)

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - Apple Valley Police are asking for help in locating a woman who tried to pick up two kids from a YMCA summer youth program at Westview Elementary School.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman approached program staff stating she was there to pick up two children. She provided the children’s names. After following checkout procedure, staff determined the woman was not authorized to pick up the kids. The kids also told staff they did not know the woman.

Staff says the woman left. She had three young children with her at the time.

The woman is a black female with an East African accent, 30-40 years old, 5’4” to 5’7” tall with a medium build. She has short/shaved hair on the side of her head and long hair on top. She left in a newer SUV, possibly a Lexus with Minnesota license plates.

Anyone with information on this woman’s identity should contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 952-953-2873.

