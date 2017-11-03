Police: Little Canada teen missing

Evellin Patricia Orellana (Photo: Ramsey Co. Sheriff)

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. - Authorities in Ramsey County are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing since Oct. 27.

Evellin Patricia Orellana was last seen a week ago leaving her home and walking to a friend's house. Her family believes she may have been picked up by a man from St. Paul. Friends, however, believe she's with a different boy and may now be in the St. Cloud area. Investigators say friends have been in contact with Evellin but she is not saying where she is or who's she with.

Orellana is approximately 5'3" and 114 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about where Evellin Patricia Orellana may be is asked to contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office at 651-266-7320.

