Police: Man arrested at Cathedral of St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul police say a man was arrested Saturday at about noon after walking into the Cathedral of St. Paul and attempting to light some papers on fire.

Police say the motive is under investigation but they don't believe the man posed a threat. They arrested him for disorderly conduct.

Authorities did a "precautionary sweep" after discovering the man had left a paper bag behind, but they say they found only a Bible inside.

Police on the scene told KARE 11 that no one is being allowed into the Cathedral because the incident is under investigation.

St. Paul police say several roads around the Cathedral were blocked off for a short time during the incident.

