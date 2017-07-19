KARE
Police: Man exposing himself in South Mpls.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 1:26 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Police in Minneapolis say they've received several reports from people about a man exposing himself and groping some others in South and Southwest Minneapolis.

In an advisory sent Wednesday, police say the suspect has been described as a white man, 30-40 years old, tall and skinny, with brown hair.

Police in the 3rd and 5th Precincts, as well as Park Police, have a description of the man. Police ask that if you see a man exposing himself, call 911, get an accurate description of the suspect and vehicle he may be driving.

Police have provided more sex crime information and resources here.

