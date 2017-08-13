Man dies after being shot in Mpls. home

Police say a man was shot several times inside a Minneapolis home Sunday evening. (Photo: Adam Jukkola, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police say a man who was shot several times in a Minneapolis home has died from his injuries.

Minneapolis police say the shooting occurred inside a home on the 3500 block of Emerson Avenue North around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one male victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to North Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooting was not an incident of domestic violence, according to police.

Officers and a K9 were searching the area for the suspect Sunday night. No arrests have been made. The Minneapolis police department's homicide unit and crime lab are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 612-692-TIPS (8477), or text their tip to 847411 (TIP411) by entering MPD, space, and the information.

