Police: Missing Duluth couple found dead

The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 82-year-old Ronald Tarnowski and 78-year-old Mary Tarnowski. (Photo: Duluth Police Dept.)

DULUTH, Minn. - An elderly Duluth husband and wife missing for more than a week have been found dead, according to police.

Duluth police say Ron Tarnowski, 82, and Mary Tarnowski, 78, were found on Saturday shortly before 4 p.m.

A U.S. Border Patrol Helicopter found their vehicle in a rural area west of Highway 2 in the Brookston, Minnesota area. Police are investigating their deaths, and foul play is not suspected.

On Saturday morning, family members and authorities had held a press conference, calling on members of the community to help find Ron and Mary Tarnowski.

A post on the Find Ron and Mary Tarnowski Facebook page states, "It is with great sadness that we must report that Ron and Mary Tarnowski have been found deceased in a remote area about a mile from their hunting camp."

The couple had been last seen on surveillance video at a Country Corner store near Brookston, Minnesota, around 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Ron had early-stage dementia, and Mary had right-sided paralysis, making it difficult to speak.

