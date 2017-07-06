Police: Mom allegedly abducted 2 children from Roseville

Shameka Hatcher (Photo: Roseville Police)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - Police in Roseville are asking for the public's help in locating two children they say may have been taken by their mother during a supervised visit on Thursday morning.

Authorities say the children's biological mother, 34-year-old Shameka Monique Hatcher, of Minneapolis, was allowed a supervised visit at a home in the 3000 block of Fairview Avenue in Roseville. At approximately 10 a.m., Hatcher allegedly abducted Amere Callaway, age 7 and Elaijah Lomax, age 5.

Amere Callaway (L) and Elaijah Lomax (R) were allegedly taken by their mother from Roseville on Thursday. (Photo: Roseville Police)

They allegedly fled in a silver, 2007 Chevy Suburban with MN license plate 369 MYX, police say.

Hatcher is described as a 5-foot-4,165-pound black woman with brown eyes and black hair. Hatcher has tattoos on her back, right thigh, right wrist and arms.

If you have information on Hatcher or her children’s whereabouts, police ask you call 911. Police say Hatcher doesn’t appear to have violent tendencies but is obviously a flight risk.

Roseville Police add they do not believe the children are in any danger and that, they say, is the reason an Amber Alert has not been issued.

© 2017 KARE-TV