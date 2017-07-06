Police: Mom arrested after alleged kidnapping, kids unharmed

Shameka Hatcher (Photo: Roseville Police)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - Police in Roseville have located and arrested a mother accused of taking her two children from a supervised visit on Thursday morning.

Authorities say the children's biological mother, 34-year-old Shameka Monique Hatcher, of Minneapolis, was allowed a supervised visit at a home in the 3000 block of Fairview Avenue in Roseville. At approximately 10 a.m., Hatcher allegedly abducted her two children, ages 5 and 7.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. police found Hatcher at a family member's apartment in St. Paul. Police obtained a search warrant and moments before forcing entry, Hatcher allowed officers inside and surrendered. The two children were found in a bedroom unharmed.

Police say they arrested Hatcher and another adult, both of whom are being questioned by detectives. Police add that her children will be returned to Hennepin County Foster Care. Police say Hatcher will be booked into the Ramsey County Jail due to an active Hennepin County warrant and pending kidnapping charges.

An Amber Alert was not issued in the incident because, according to police, there was not a reason to believe the children were in danger.

