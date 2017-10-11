Police officer reunited with stolen puppy

Poppy, a 4-month-old German Shepherd, was reportedly stolen from Aberdeen Police Officer Briston Bruce's home while he was in the hospital. (Photo: Courtesy City of Eden Prairie)

MINNEAPOLIS - A South Dakota police officer has been reunited with his stolen puppy, after she was found wandering in south Minneapolis.

Aberdeen Police Officer Briston Bruce's home was burglarized Sept. 30 while he was in the hospital, recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

According to information from the City of Eden Prairie, the suspects took some electronics -- and Bruce's 4-month old German Shepherd, Poppy.

Aberdeen police detectives believed one of the suspects had a connection to Eden Prairie, so they reached out to Det. Carter Staaf with Eden Prairie police.

Eden Prairie police helped track down Poppy the puppy after they got a call from detectives in Aberdeen, South Dakota. (Photo: Courtesy City of Eden Prairie)

After two days of investigation, Staaf learned that Poppy had been let loose in Minneapolis. His wife, Julie Bane, began searching missing pet websites and found an apparent match, according to the City of Eden Prairie. The dog had been found wandering in south Minneapolis.

With help from Aberdeen police and Officer Bruce, Staaf was able to confirm the dog was Poppy. She was recovered on Oct. 8 and picked up by Aberdeen police.

Poppy, a 4-month-old German Shepherd, was reportedly stolen from Aberdeen Police Officer Briston Bruce's home while he was in the hospital. (Photo: Courtesy City of Eden Prairie)

Poppy is now back with her family. One suspect was arrested Monday in Aberdeen, and the investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Bruce and his family.

