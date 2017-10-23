Police: Pipe bomb found in Ramsey, suspect arrested

(Photo: Thinkstock)

RAMSEY, Minn. - Ramsey police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a pipe bomb found in the woods behind a fire station.

On Monday just before 3:30 p.m., police say they were dispatched to the area of 5650 Alpine Drive NW, on a report of a pipe bomb found in the woods between Ramsey Fire Station #2 and a power sub-station to the east.

A witness told police they saw a man place it there.

Ramsey police and fire, along with the Minneapolis bomb squad, responded to the area. It was determined that the device did contain explosive material. Police say it was decommissioned by the bomb squad.

Police say during the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a nearby home and a man was arrested for violating the state statute on explosive and incendiary devices.

A woman was also arrested at the residence for possession of a controlled substance.

They are both being held at the Anoka County Jail.

The scene was cleared just after 8 p.m. Monday.

Ramsey police say this incident is a good reminder of the public being aware of their surroundings.

