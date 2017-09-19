Police pursuit on I-94 ends in suicide

State Patrol file (Photo: Paul Rovelstad, KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A police pursuit down a busy interstate early Tuesday ended with the suspect taking their own life.

Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson Lt. Tiffani Nielson says a trooper was attempting to stop a motorist who was weaving on eastbound I-94 near Pascal just after 2 a.m. when that driver took off. The suspect refused to pull over, leading the trooper and other squads on a pursuit into downtown St. Paul where stop sticks were eventually deployed at John Ireland Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop in the I-35E commons. As multiple troopers approached a shot rang out. They soon discovered that the driver had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that person was declared dead at the scene.

Even though there was no use of force by officers on the scene, the State Patrol requested that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) assist in the investigation.



