Police recover gun at scene of Eau Claire couple's deaths

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Eau Claire police say they recovered a gun from the home of a married couple who were found dead.



The Eau Claire Police Department on Tuesday identified the couple as 49-year-old Dean Lantz and 44-year-old Karie Lantz.



Police say a family member who had been unable to contact Karie Lantz went to the couple's home on Monday and found their bodies. The Leader-Telegram reports the 911 caller who reported the bodies said the couple apparently had been shot.



Police say the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.



Autopsies are planned. The deaths remain under investigation.

