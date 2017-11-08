Police: Renter with axe attacks Brooklyn Park landlord

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. - Police have arrested a man they believe used an axe to attack his landlord.
Just before noon Tuesday, police were called to a home in the 8400 block of Kentucky Court in Brooklyn Park. They arrived to find a woman suffering from severe injuries.
Investigators discovered the woman was the property landlord and she was at the home overseeing repairs. At some point, police say a renter used an axe to attack her.
A 45-year-old man is being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail pending assault charges.
Brooklyn Park Police continue to investigate the case.
