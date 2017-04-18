Police search for Columbia Heights man missing 10 days

Police say 20-year-old Segundo Francisco Lema Zumba, also known as Wilson Lema, was last seen April 8 at 1:45 a.m. at Lyon's Pub, 16 South 6th Street, in Minneapolis. (Photo: Courtesy Columbia Heights Police Department)

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. - Columbia Heights Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing 10 days.

Police say 20-year-old Segundo Francisco Lema Zumba, also known as Wilson Lema, was last seen April 8 at 1:45 a.m. at Lyon's Pub, 16 South 6th Street, in Minneapolis.

Zumba left on foot to catch the number 10 bus back to Columbia Heights at South 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

He has not had contact with his family or been to work since, which police say is unusual for him.

Zumba is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and a black jacket.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area and the bus route. Anyone with information should call Columbia Heights Police at 763-427-1212.

