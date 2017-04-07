Police search for missing Mpls. woman

Hani Jama was last seen in late March. (Photo: Minneapolis Police)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are asking the public's help in finding a woman who has not been seen since March.

Authorities say Hani Jama was last seen March 24, after she took a family member's car and left a clinic.

The empty car was recovered a week later, in the area of 24th Street East and 5th Avenue South.

Her family said she has medical conditions that require care.

If you see Jama or know anything about her whereabouts, call 911 or the Minneapolis Police Department's tip line at 612-692-8477.

