Police search for motorcyclist in North St. Paul hit-and-run

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. - Authorities are searching for a motorcyclist in an alleged hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian injured.

North St. Paul Police say the incident happened around 10:28 p.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of 19th Avenue.

A resident told police they heard a motorcycle driving back and forth at a high rate of speed on 19th Avenue and walked out onto the street to flag the driver down.

The driver of the motorcycle did not stop -- and instead drove over the resident in the street.

The motorcyclist then flagged down another resident in the area and told him to call for help. While that person called 911, the motorcyclist fled the scene.

Authorities say the resident likely suffered a broken leg but is expected to be OK.

The resident who called for help described the motorcyclist as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He also had a female passenger who was around the same age. The witness said the motorcycle was a "Harley Davidson type."

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 911.

