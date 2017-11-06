Police search for suspect in Minneapolis homicide

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was fatally shot in north Minneapolis.

Officers were called to the shooting at Lyndale Avenue North and 47th Avenue North at about 6 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, police found an adult male who had been shot. Medical care was administered but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be texted anonymously to 847411 or called in too 612-692-8477.

The Minneapolis Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating and the victim will be identified by the Medical Examiner's Office.

© 2017 KARE-TV