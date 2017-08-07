KARE
Police searching for missing teen

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:05 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are looking for a 15-year-old girl.

Alexis Davis was last seen at her Minneapolis home on Aug. 1. Police believe she's with a man and they may be on their way to Los Angeles.

Davis is 5 feet, 4 inches, and approximately 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-348-2345.

 

