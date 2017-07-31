Police seek help finding missing Duluth couple

The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 82-year-old Ronald Tarnowski and 78-year-old Mary Tarnowski. (Photo: Duluth Police Dept.)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 82-year-old Ronald Tarnowski and 78-year-old Mary Tarnowski.

Both were last seen at around 9 a.m. on July 29th and me be driving a silver 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Minnesota license plate 852JXG.

Police say Ronald has early stage dementia and Mary has difficulty speaking due to a stroke many years ago.

Police say this is very unlike the Duluth couple. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Duluth Police or 911.

