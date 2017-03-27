Police seek help finding St. Cloud student

Jesse Dady (Photo: St. Cloud Police)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in the search for 21-year-old Jesse Dady.

Authorities searched the Mississippi River near downtown St. Cloud on Saturday. Those efforts are expected to resume Monday afternoon.

Dady was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown St. Cloud.

“He never just not answers his phone. This just isn’t normal,” Shayna Evans, Dady’s stepsister, told KARE 11. “I just want my brother found. It’s really hard.”

Police in St. Cloud are searching for the driver of this vehicle seen around the time Jesse Dady was last seen. (Photo: St. Cloud Police)

Investigators are currently looking to identify and speak to the driver of the vehicle pictured above. Police say the vehicle was in the area where Dady was last seen and observed driving to the back of the Empire Apartments around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning then leaving a few minutes later.

St. Cloud State University Marketing and Communications Executive Director Adam Hammer said Dady is listed as a junior at the university studying biochemistry. Hammer added that university public safety and risk management staff have been assisting the police in their investigation.

Jesse Dady, 21, of St. Cloud, was last seen early Saturday morning in downtown St. Cloud. (Photo: St. Cloud Police Department)

Video footage captured Dady walking alone northbound on Fifth Avenue North, then crossing First Street North and continuing north, according to a news release from St. Cloud police.

Dady is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blaze orange hat, a gray jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.

