Police seek help in search for missing Mound man

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 6:05 PM. CDT April 18, 2017

MOUND, Minn. - Orono Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

They say the Mound, Minnesota man has not been seen since Sunday night. His last known location was in Plymouth near Home Depot around 7 a.m. on Monday.

The man does not have a phone. He is believed to be driving a white Toyota Corolla similar to the one pictured, with the Minnesota license plate 005 PZW.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

