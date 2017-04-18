Police seek help in search for missing Mound man

MOUND, Minn. - Orono Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
They say the Mound, Minnesota man has not been seen since Sunday night. His last known location was in Plymouth near Home Depot around 7 a.m. on Monday.
The man does not have a phone. He is believed to be driving a white Toyota Corolla similar to the one pictured, with the Minnesota license plate 005 PZW.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
