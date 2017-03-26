Police seek help with missing St. Cloud man

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen early Saturday morning, according to a release from the St. Cloud Police Department.

The missing man was identified as Jesse Dady, 21, of St. Cloud, according to the release. Dady was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in downtown St. Cloud.

Video footage captured Dady walking alone northbound on Fifth Avenue North, then crossing First Street North and continuing north, according to the release.

Jesse Dady, 21, of St. Cloud, was last seen early Saturday morning in downtown St. Cloud. (Photo: St. Cloud Police Department)

Dady is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blaze orange hat, a gray jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.

St. Cloud Times