Police: St. Catherine University security guard shot himself

ST. PAUL - Police in St. Paul have arrested the security guard who says he was shot by a stranger Tuesday night at St. Catherine University.

Police say the security guard, a 25-year-old St. Louis Park man, was arrested on suspicion of filing a false report.

Police say the security guard brought his personal handgun to work (guards are unarmed at work) and accidentally shot himself.

St. Paul police say the security guard told officers that he confronted a man on the campus around 9:30 Tuesday night in a wooded area.

The security guard told officers that he was shot by the stranger.

On Tuesday night and early Wednesday, police conducted an extensive search and advised people to stay indoors as they searched for the shooter.

The guard was taken to Regions Hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

St. Paul police say the security guard told police he made up the story because he was afraid of losing his job because he had brought a gun to work.

