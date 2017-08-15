(Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul police arrested six teenagers after a large birthday party turned into a brawl over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the Dunning Recreation Center on Marshall Avenue Saturday night when a birthday party ended and people did not want to leave. Police say as many as 200 attendees trashed the inside of the center, then more than 100 spilled out into the streets.

When police arrived they heard three shots fired and called for backup. Police say some of the people got onto the light rail and fights extended into downtown.

St. Paul police say six people from 13 to 18 years old were arrested. One 18-year-old male was booked for third-degree gross misdemeanor riot.

