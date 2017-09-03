Police: Student robbed at gunpoint near U of M

MINNEAPOLIS - A University of Minnesota student was robbed at gunpoint near campus early Sunday morning, according to police.

U of M police responded to the robbery report at about 1:30 a.m. in the area of 11th Avenue SE and 5th Street SE. Police say a male student walking in the area was approached by two young men armed with a gun.

The suspects took the victim's phone and cash, according to police. Then police say the suspects ran to a car, but one of them fired a shot toward the student just before getting into the vehicle.

The student was not injured. He described the vehicle as a dark colored Buick sedan. It was parked on 5th Street SE, just east of 11th Avenue SE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Minneapolis police at 612-692-8477 (TIPS).

© 2017 KARE-TV