Police: Woman robbed, stabbed in Mpls. parking ramp

MINNEAPOLIS - A woman is hospitalized and in serious condition after police say she was stabbed in a Minneapolis parking ramp early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police say the woman was walking to her vehicle with several other women when she was robbed of her purse by a man wielding a knife. Police say the man stabbed her in the chest and fled on foot.

The incident happened at Ramp B on Second Avenue North just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The woman was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center and was in serious condition as of Sunday evening.

Police say another woman received a minor cut to her hand but did not need medical attention.

No arrests have been made.

