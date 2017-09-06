Police: Woman stops attempted kidnapping in St. Paul

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul police say a 61-year-old woman saved the victim of a possible attempted kidnapping on Friday.

Police were called to the area of Chatsworth Street and Front Avenue in St. Paul on Friday at about 2:40 p.m. on a report of an attempted kidnapping and molestation.

According to the police report, an older man grabbed a 17-year-old girl that he did not know and tried to pull her away from the area.

Police say a woman was driving by and stopped to help, physically pulling the girl away from the suspect.

The suspect was gone when police arrived. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 50 to 60 years old, possibly of Karen or Burmese descent, wearing a long white robe and a traditional hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5685.

