Police: Yukon in fatal Foley crash was stolen

The Cardinal Family. (Photo: Stefanie Hurt)

FOLEY, Minn. - Police in Grand Rapids say the GMC Yukon that hit and killed a mother of three in Foley Tuesday night was stolen.

Chief Scott Johnson says the owner of the 2004 GMC Yukon left it running outside a liquor store in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon. He went into the store and returned to find it missing.

Security image of the GMC Yukon stolen outside a Grand Rapids liquor store Monday afternoon. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police Dept.)

Police searched the area but did not find the SUV, so they entered the license plate into the state's stolen vehicle system. The Minnesota State Patrol notified Johnson Tuesday night the vehicle they'd been looking for was involved in the Foley crash.

Johnson told KARE 11 he doesn't know for sure if they person driving at the time of the crash was the one who stole it.

A picture of the Yukon involved in the fatal crash outside Foley Tuesday. (Photo: KARE 11)

The crash killed 35-year-old Lindsay Cardinal of Foreston. She had just picked up her kids from day care and was driving home for dinner on Highway 23 when a westbound Yukon crossed the center line at 11th Avenue. Lindsay died at the scene. Her children, 4-year-old Wyatt and 1-year-old Evelyn remain hospitalized in St. Cloud and, at last check, were in fair condition. Her daughter, 5-year-old Lillian, was not injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, which has raised more than $55,000 for the family.

Troopers believe the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line, a 29-year-old man from Milaca, was impaired by alcohol, drugs, or both. He and his passenger remain hospitalized.

The man allegedly responsible for the crash has two previous DWI convictions and was recently cited for driving with a revoked license. KARE 11 is not naming him until he is formally charged in the case.

Anyone with tips in connection to the stolen vehicle should call Grand Rapids Police at 218-326-3469.

(© 2017 KARE)