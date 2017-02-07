Auditor: Vikings' stadium authority leases third suite

View of the stadium. Credit: David Peterlinz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The auditor behind an investigation into the use of two luxury suites at the new Minnesota Vikings' stadium says the oversight agency leases a third suite from the team.

Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles revealed the arrangement to state lawmakers Tuesday while discussing his report on the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. He says the authority pays the team $1.5 million for a five-year lease of the third space.

It's separate from the two exclusive suites that have landed the authority in hot water with lawmakers. Nobles' report shows nearly half of the guests it invited to those suites were friends and family.

Authority chair Michelle Kelm-Helgen says commissioners don't use the third space but that it's rented out for events.

Some Republican lawmakers are calling for more legislative control of the MFSA, echoing the advice of Nobles.

GOP lawmakers want to change MFSA Chair Kelm-Helgen's position from a salaried job to per diem expenses only pic.twitter.com/lA7rxumBoJ — John Croman (@JohnCroman) February 7, 2017

