CAIR leads discussion on Trump orders

CAIR hosted a community meeting Tuesday night about Pres. Trump's recent executive orders. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - As President Trump cracks down on immigration, he's also raised a lot of questions, insisting his executive order on immigration will only exclude extremists.

“He has been very clear that it is extreme vetting,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

But those at a Minneapolis meeting Tuesday night say the President's policies are not clear, gathering in a church basement to hear attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Minnesota Immigrant Law Center about what to expect from Trump's administration. Even those lawyers say they don't have many answers.

“If you came with the hope that you would know exactly what is going on, I want to tell you from the beginning that's going to be very hard for us to tell you,” said John Keller, Executive Director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota told the crowd.

That's because the changes are coming so quickly, including increased deportation, immigration restriction and limits on refugees, halting U.S. entry from seven primarily Muslim countries.

A rally Tuesday afternoon at the Federal Building in Minneapolis drew 5,000 protestors.

“Many people who have typically stood on the sidelines are no longer going to stand on the sidelines,” said Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota. “They're actually going to make an impact.”

And they aren't all Muslim. Those at Tuesday’s meeting stressed acceptance and love for all.

“It's not a Muslim issue. It's not a religious issue. It's a world issue, and we're all affected by it,” Hussein said.

What remains unclear is how. Muslims and others say they're scared of what's ahead, knowing that President Trump has been in office just a week, with at least three years to go.

