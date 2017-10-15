Captain Jack Sparrow, Minneapolis mayoral candidate (Photo: Courtesy Captain Jack Sparrow)

Captain Jack Sparrow

Age: 66



Bio: Captain Jack grew up on a farm in Aitkin, Minnesota. He moved to Minneapolis in January of 1973.



Education: He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1969, and then studied logic at the University of Minnesota. He also studied subjects related to sociobiology at the U of M and at the University of Texas at Austin.



Work experience: Set up and managed several collective businesses including auto and motorcycle repair, home remodeling and demolition, restaurant equipment repair, lawn service and landscaping. He was also a maintenance coordinator at Seward Coop in 1973.



Political and public experience: "In the mid 1970s I organized several intentional communities and co-housing projects of which many of the collective businesses mentioned above were affiliated. I was a member of the Student Mobilization Committee to end the war in Vietnam in 1971. I was involved with the Twin Cities Coop Movement in the early 1970s. I was an editor of the All Coop newsletter in 1974. I was the co-founder of People United for Economic Justice in the late 1980s and Up and Out of Poverty in the early 1990s. I was on the Board of Directors of the Minneapolis, the Minnesota and the National Coalitions for the Homeless. I organized Minneapolis Public Housing tenants during the 1990s. I was also a founding member of Occupy Homes, were I was active from 2011 to 2014."



Main issues: Eliminating poverty, violence prevention, climate change and other environmental issues.

Party: Independent



Why he is running: "I want to begin a pilot program in Minneapolis for the Basic Income Guarantee, I want to get control of the police department to ensure that police officers respond in poor neighborhoods and neighborhoods made up predominantly of people of color as fast and as often as they do in richer, and predominantly White neighborhoods. I want to experiment with more car-free areas, like the Nicollet Mall, in the central city. I want to experiment with building some buildings underground to save on energy for heating and cooling."



What you might not know about him: "I am an Agnostic, although I consider myself to be a pre-Constantinian Christian culturally."

Website: occupirate.blogspot.com

