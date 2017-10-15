Chris Holbrook
Age: 46
Bio: Holbrook is an 18-year resident of St. Paul's Midway and Frogtown neighborhoods. He has been married 15 years.
Education: Associate's degree in architectural technology from Milwaukee Area Technical College.
Work experience: 20 years, mostly selling, in building materials wholesale.
Political and public experience: Current chair of the Libertarian Party of Minnesota and their 2014 Gubernatorial Nominee.
Main issues: Property tax increases
Party: Libertarian
Why he is running: To lower property tax.
What you might not know about him: Holbrook says he has challenged each candidate to pledge to reduce property tax collections by $1 million for every percentage of top line vote he gets.
Website: lowertaxeschris.wordpress.com
Note: Responses were submitted directly by the candidates and may have been edited for clarity.
Candidate provided responses via email
