Could Oprah be mulling a presidential run?

Oprah 2020?
You can thank David Rubinstein for raising the question that many want the answer to.
In the season 2 premiere of Bloomberg Television's The David Rubinstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, the financier and philanthropist said to Oprah Winfrey that, given her popularity and given that there's still a glass ceiling for the country's highest office, she could run — and she could win.
The question, which drew applause from the audience, gave media mogul Winfrey pause.
"I never considered the question even a possibility," she replied a moment later. "I just thought, 'Oh. Oh.'"
The two then allude to President Trump, who never held public office prior to his election.
Rubinstein: "It's clear that you don't need government experience to be elected president of the United States."
"That's what I thought," Winfrey said. "I thought, 'Oh gee, I don't have the experience. I don't know enough.' And now I'm thinking, 'Oh.'"
