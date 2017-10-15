David John Wilson, Minneapolis mayoral candidate (Photo: Courtesy David John Wilson)

David John Wilson (“The Unicorn Rider”)

Age: 50

Bio: David John Wilson was born in New Jersey, but he grew up in Florida and Los Angeles. He is a passionate flower gardener, and his other pastimes are cycling, music and the arts. He has lived and worked in Minneapolis for more than 20 years, and says one of the most memorable moments of his life was his attendance at the 1992 Democratic Convention.

Education: Rutgers University B.A. in history, communications and political science.

Work experience: Wilson has worked for the past 21 years in the telecommunication services sector at various technical and customer service related positions from the front line to supporting roles. He is a member of the Communication Workers of America union.

Political and public experience: He has been a longtime member of the Democratic Party as volunteer, donor and convention delegate. He has frequently worked at polling places during elections. In the past he has served on boards of community organizations.

Main issues: "Democracy is great, more democracy is better. Technology should enable broader and deeper participation of all its citizens in civic life than it has been in past and even at the present. I believe very strongly that all the problems we face locally, nationally, and globally should be solved by securing inclusiveness and assuring consensus, that means accepting that none of us is 100 percent right, that we are better off without political extremism, and that no citizen under any circumstances should be disenfranchised of their right to vote."

Party: DFL

Why he is running: "I am running to create a greater awareness among the citizens of Minneapolis that 2017 is an election year here in our beloved city. My campaign for the office of mayor is inspired by the memorable election campaigns of Paul Wellstone for whom I do not seek to imitate, but to honor Paul in my own way as fellow Happy Warrior. I wish to encourage people to keep faith in the Democratic election process with a joyful campaign that gets us past the general down mood many of us feel right now."

What you might not know about him: He never learned how to drive a car and rides his bicycle 365 days a year.

Website: daveunicorn.com

Note: Responses were submitted directly by the candidates and may have been edited for clarity.

Candidate provided responses via email

