Dayton blasts Trump's transgender bathroom protection rollback

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Mark Dayton is urging Minnesota schools to continue allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.



His Thursday pronouncement follows President Donald Trump administration's decision this week to lift an Obama-era directive. It leaves the decision regarding bathrooms to individual states and school districts.

Although the Obama guidance was not legally binding, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was federal overreach.

The Democratic governor says it's a human rights issue, not a state's rights issue as Trump's directive said.

Dayton says transgender students need to be provided with safe environments and protection from bullying.

