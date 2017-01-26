Dayton signs health care premium relief bill

Minnesota Senate Chamber

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Governor Mark Dayton signed a bill Thursday providing an automatic 25 percent reduction in health insurance premiums for the more than 125,000 Minnesotans facing significant premium increases in the individual market.

“The Legislature and I must now turn our attention to making good health care coverage available and affordable for all Minnesotans. As I said the other night, ‘If we all give a little, Minnesotans will gain a lot.’ That spirit prevailed in negotiating this legislation. May it continue,” Dayton said in a statement.



The Minnesota Senate and House approved the bill Thursday, using $325 million in state funds to cut monthly premiums.

The state support is only available to shoppers who buy coverage on their own and don't get federal subsidies. Those consumers are paying between 50 percent to 67 percent more in premiums this year.

State officials estimate those will start getting the relief in April.

Many Democrats objected to an included measure that allows for-profits to start selling coverage in Minnesota.

