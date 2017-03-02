Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to reporters Feb. 9

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton is resting comfortably following surgery to remove his cancerous prostate at Mayo Clinic in Rochester Thursday.

A spokesman for the Governor released a statement Thursday afternoon following a surgery that doctors thought would last four or five hours. "Governor Dayton's surgery went as planned. The procedure concluded at approximately 11:30 this morning," read the statement from Dayton Chief of Staff Linden Zakula.

Family members are arriving in Rochester, and will join the governor as he spends the night in the hospital under observation. Dayton said he would return to the Twin Cities Friday and resume close to a normal schedule.

