Diversity, crisis training for officers on tap in Minnesota

Minnesota State Capitol. Credit: Gary Knox

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers are moving to require diversity and crisis intervention training for law enforcement officers after two fatal shootings of black men put police-community relations in the spotlight.

It's a novel response to the officer-involved shootings that have garnered increased attention in recent years. Such shootings have prompted protests from the Black Lives Matter movement, which advocates for police reform. Many states have responded by beefing up investigations for police shootings, while several GOP-controlled legislatures have sought to shield officers involved in fatal incidents from being identified.

The Minnesota effort has the support of Republicans, who control the state Legislature. A Minnesota House panel on Wednesday unanimously approved putting $10 million a year to fund the new training.

Minnesota's powerful law enforcement organizations are pushing the mandates.

