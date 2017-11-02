Do Mpls., St. Paul voters know mayoral candidates?

Next week voters in communities across Minnesota, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, will make some big decisions about who will run their local governments. But how much do they actually know about the candidates? (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - On November 7 voters in Minneapolis and St. Paul will decide who should be their mayor. It's not as easy as picking from two or three candidates. In Minneapolis alone, there will be 16 names on the ballot!

KARE 11's Melissa Colorado wanted to find out if voters in both Minneapolis and Saint Paul could name the candidates.Some voters got most of the names right, some didn't know ANY of the mayoral candidates, and one person in Minneapolis could not even name the current mayor.

