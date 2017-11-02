KARE
Do Mpls., St. Paul voters know mayoral candidates?

Local elections take place next week, where voters will cast ballots in races that include mayor of Minneapolis and St. Paul. But how much do voters REALLY know about the candidates?

Melissa Colorado, KARE 7:51 AM. CDT November 02, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - On November 7 voters in Minneapolis and St. Paul will decide who should be their mayor. It's not as easy as picking from two or three candidates. In Minneapolis alone, there will be 16 names on the ballot! 

KARE 11's Melissa Colorado wanted to find out if voters in both Minneapolis and Saint Paul could name the candidates.Some voters got most of the names right, some didn't know ANY of the mayoral candidates, and one person in Minneapolis could not even name the current mayor. 

 

 

