Election day: What you need to know

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Tuesday is election day and if you didn't already vote early you'll need to make sure you are going to the right polling place.
The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State makes it easy to find. Go to their website and put in your zip code or county.
They also have information on voting hours, polling place rules and your rights as a voter.
Here are some related articles that may help you on election day.
KARE 11's local political coverage
Ranked choice tale of two cities
Meet the Minneapolis, St. Paul mayoral candidates
Minneapolis election: What you need to know
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs