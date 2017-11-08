Frey leads Minneapolis mayoral race in first-choice

City Councilor Jacob Frey leads the Minneapolis mayoral race as of Wednesday morning, as second- and third-choice votes will now begin to be counted. Tom Hoch is in second place, and incumbent Betsy Hodges is in third. http://kare11.tv/2AjgE47

KARE 10:48 AM. CST November 08, 2017

