Emmer town hall continues without major hurdles

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer's town hall went on as planned after the congressman said he would shut down the event if protests or unruly attendees disrupted the conversation.

Attendees pressed Emmer about a number of issues stemming from President Donald Trump's first month in office. The Minnesota residents' questions were centered around health care, immigration and education. The event on Wednesday filled up minutes after police opened the doors at Sartell's City Hall.

The crowd was mostly subdued compared to those at other town halls across the nation, though Emmer and the group visibly sparred at times.

Emmer drew vocal criticism when speaking about reforming the Affordable Care Act and Trump's immigration order. Multiple attendees say they were frustrated when they felt that Emmer was dodging audience members' questions.

