GOP wants income limits, big changes in health care cost fix

Minnesota State Capitol (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Republicans who control the Minnesota Legislature have their own plans to address health insurance costs.

GOP lawmakers vowed to quickly move a relief package for the residents paying premium increases of up to 67 percent this year on the individual market. But disagreements with Gov. Mark Dayton over how to shape that assistance could drag the debate out weeks.

Republicans' plan would scale subsidies based upon income but cut off support for those making eight times the poverty level, about $190,000 for a family of four. House Speaker Kurt Daudt says their plan could pass next week.

Dayton has said that route is too cumbersome for state agencies to deploy this year. And the Democratic governor may balk at the legislation's broader changes like repealing a ban on for-profit insurers.