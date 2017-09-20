Gov. Dayton blasts feds for delays, cuts in health care

State lawmakers plowed $542 million into a reinsurance program that should lower premiums by as much as 20 percent for next year. But the state still hasn't received formal approval from the federal government. http://kare11.tv/2xhuKCJ

KARE 5:16 PM. CDT September 20, 2017

