Gov. Dayton looking for $125 million to beef up state's cybersecurity

Gov. Mark Dayton's cybersecurity initiative comes with security and upgrades, but a cost of $125 million. Commissioners say it's well worth it to protect the state from hackers and cyber terrorists.

ST PAUL, Minn. - While President Donald Trump vows to improve cybersecurity measures at a national level, Governor Mark Dayton is doing the same in Minnesota.

His most recent budget proposal includes $125 million for cybersecurity upgrades and IT infrastructure improvements to the state's system.



Minnesota Information Technology Commissioner Thomas Baden says parts of the system date back to the 1970's. That's why $51 million will be set aside for updating servers, software and hardware.



The rest of the money, $74 million, will go towards increased cybersecurity measures to protect the state's information from hackers and cyber terrorists.



"Advanced attacks are becoming more sophisticated and more common. It's testing the limits of our existing capabilities," Baden explains.



On a typical day, Baden says the state system will experience near 3-million cyber attacks. These attacks come in various forms, from email scams and ransomware attacks, to fake tax returns that attempt to fool the state into paying out unnecessary refunds.

"Today, there is a real threat to Minnesota," Baden explained during a press conference Tuesday morning at the state capitol.

The $125 million will likely shock many state lawmakers, but Baden says they should see it as an investment for the future.



Some examples of information that is currently saved in the state system include tax returns, public school records and personal information from citizens and businesses.



"We can't be wrong one time," Baden explains. "One screw up in our system can be costly for everyone."



A recent breech in South Carolina wound up costing the state nearly $20 million. Baden says that money went towards identity theft protection services for every South Carolina resident who has paid taxes over the last 20 years.



He says if a breech happened here in Minnesota, the state would likely have to fork out the same amount of money in order to insure nobody's information is missused.